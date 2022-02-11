Watch these 18 Super Bowl commercials before Sunday’s big game

The clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals won’t be the only battle raging during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Advertisers will also be competing with one another during each break in the action as they roll out their much-anticipated Super Bowl commercials.

What does a Super Bowl commercial cost?

This year a 30-second advertisement costs a record-high $6.5 million, said Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of advertising sales for NBC Sports Group.

An average ad sold for $5.5 million during the 2021 Super Bowl, NBC Chicago reported.

The same NBC Chicago article provided a timeline displaying the increasing value of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.

2015 — $4.25 million

2000 — $2.1 million

1990 — $700,400

1980 — $222,000

1970 — $78,200

This year’s Super Bowl commercials

Many of this year’s Super Bowl commercials will feature cameos from celebrities like Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan, Will Smith, Peyton Manning, Andy Ritcher and many others.

Here are 18 Super Bowl commercials you can expect to see during Sunday’s big game.

1. Amazon: “Mind Reader”

Married celebrities Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost set up their Amazon Alexa for the Super Bowl and realize in the process that it’s a good thing the device isn’t psychic.

2. Hellmann’s: “Mayo Tackles Food Waste”

Former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo tackles SNL star Pete Davidson and others in an effort to stop food waste and sell mayonnaise.

3. Squarespace: “Sally’s Seashells”

Set in a classic children’s tongue-twister, Zendaya becomes a “seashell celebrity” in this Super Bowl commercial with the help of Squarespace, a website building and hosting company.

4. Planet Fitness: “What’s Gotten Into Lindsay?”

This Planet Fitness commercial features Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner.

5. Nissan: “Thrill Driver”

Eugene Levy and Brie Larson join forces in this “thrilling” Super Bowl commercial for Nissan.

6. BMW USA: “Zeus & Hera”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault become Greek gods Zeus and Hera in this Super Bowl ad for BMW’s new iX electric vehicle.

7. Lay’s: “Golden Memories”

Actors Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen enjoy a bag of Lay’s potato chips while reminiscing about fond memories before Rogen’s wedding, with an unexpected creepy twist at the end.

8. Dr. EV-il: “#EVerybodyIn”

Villains from the “Austin Powers” movies have returned to take over General Motors and promote the company’s new electric vehicles.

9. Doritos: “Push It”

A host of wild animals become hungry fans of Flamin’ Hot Doritos in this commercial.

10. Peacock: “Will Smith Introduces a New Generation to Bel-Air”

Actor Will Smith and a host of friends introduce viewers to a reboot of the television show that launched his career in his advertisement for Peacock.

11. Planters: “Feed the Debate”

Joel McHale and Ken Jeong create a viral controversy in this Planters’ commercial.

12. AT&T: “A Lot in Common”

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore share an awkward moment in this AT&T commercial.

13. Avocados from Mexico

Actor and comedian Andy Richter plays Caesar at an ancient Roman tailgate party in this Avocados from Mexico commercial.

14. Expedia: “Stuff”

In this Expedia commercial, actor Ewan McGregor says that travel experiences will one day mean more than material possessions.

15. Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage: “Nervous teaser”

Actress Anna Kendrick is nervous to meet one of her childhood heroes in this ad for Rocket Mortgage.

16. Oikos Yogurt: “Strong”

Former NFL star Deion Sanders and his son compete against each other in feats of strength before Deion’s mother gets the last word in this Oikos Yogurt ad.

17. Michelob Ultra: “Welcome to Superior Bowl”

Instead of a football game, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning meets up with actor Steve Buscemi, tennis star Serena Williams and others at a bowling alley called “Superior Bowl.”

18. Pringles: “Stuck In”

A man eating Pringles gets the can stuck on his hand and must carry it with him the rest of his life in this Pringles commercial.