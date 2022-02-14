‘American Song Contest’: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host the new competition series

NBC announced a new all-live music competition series with Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson as hosts.

What is the new show?

From the producers of “Eurovision Song Contest” and “The Voice,” this live singing competition aims to “combine the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song.

Who is participating?

It will feature artists from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital who compete to win the country’s vote for best original song, per TV Line.

A solo artist, duo or band will represent every location through the qualifying rounds, semifinals and grand finale.

NBC will reveal the participating artists soon.

What do our hosts think?

Per a press release sent to the Deseret News, Snoop Dogg said, “I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas.”

Clarkson, a coach on “The Voice,” also chimed in and said she loved the concept of “Eurovision,” an international songwriting contest, which began in Europe in 1956 and is one of the most-watched shows.

“I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs,” she added, according to a press release.

When will it air?

Per BBC, the eight-week show will premiere on March 21 on NBC, with the grand finale scheduled for May 9.