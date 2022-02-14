The Super Bowl really had 7 electric car commercials. Why is that?

The Super Bowl is a chance for automakers to use big-budget ads filled with celebrity cameos and over-the-top premises. This year was no different, except that most of these ads starred electric vehicles.

Companies like General Motors, BMW, Kia and Polestar spent a record $6.5 million for 30 seconds to feature new models of electric cars and SUVs.

This pivot from the past shows is a result of growing consumer interest, government investments and global competition, according to Vox.

“We’re in the early stages of the biggest transition in the auto industry since the car was first invented,” Nick Nigro, head of the research group Atlas Public Policy. told Vox. “Transitioning to electric is going to transform every facet, every aspect of building and manufacturing vehicles, and that’s a multitrillion-dollar market.”

BMW

The commercial featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder, and Salma Hayek, who plays his wife Hera. They decide to retire in Palm Springs and end up getting an all-electric BMW iX.

General Motors

A few cast members of “Austin Powers” franchise reunited to save the world and they did it by taking over General Motors by creating an all-electric, zero-emissions future, per NBC News.

Hyundai

The company hired Jason Bateman to deliver some quips as he travels through time. He takes us to the start of human history with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, according to CNET.

Kia

This commercial stars the cutest robot dog who has a crush on an electric Kia EV6. So, the robot dog follows the car around. After running around all day, his battery is drained. Eventually, the car’s driver saves the robot dog’s life by charging him with the car.

Polestar

For its first Super Bowl ad, the 30-second spot emphasized what the new brand isn’t, without the special effects, cameos or puppies.

Chevrolet

General Motors’ Chevrolet brought in the intro sequence from “The Sopranos,” starring a younger cast to show off the new Chevrolet Silverado EV.