NBA 2K is adding celebrity cards to the MyTeam mode. Here’s why it matters

NBA 2K announced Wednesday that it will be adding new celebrity cards to the MyTeam mode.
What’s happening: NBA 2K gamers can now compete on the court with celebrity players, most of whom have had experience in the NBA’s celebrity game, which takes place during All-Star Weekend.
Who wants to ball with @QuavoStuntin, @thegame & @Ronnie2K in MyTEAM?— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) February 16, 2022
Get their celebrity cards when you complete each of their Triple Threat challenges in @NBA2K_MyTEAM today. pic.twitter.com/btmFeScrIB
Who’s in 2K now?: The newly-available players include:
- Ronnie 2K, a spokesperson and media representative for NBA 2K.
- The Game, a rapper and notable 2K player.
- Quavo, rapper from the group Migos, who has competed in the aforementioned celebrity game.
What they’re saying: “Celebs playable by fans for first time in NBA 2K since 2K13! And you can finally dunk on me anytime you want. A dream come true! My very own @NBA2K_MyTEAM card!” Ronnie 2K said in a tweet.
Why this matters: This is the first time since 2013 that celebrity cards have made their way into the MyTeam mode. This has a lot of potentials for future celebrities to be added into the game.
- It opens the door for other celebrities who competed in the NBA’s celebrity game to make their way into the MyTeam mode.
- It also shows that MyTeam is no longer about former and past NBA players. This could lead to WNBA players being added into MyTeam down the road.
- You could also add NBA 2K content creators and NBA 2K League players into the mode.
