Why Roblox has a mature content problem

The popular children’s gaming platform Roblox might have a problem with mature content.

What’s happening: A new BBC report took a deep dive into Roblox, finding that gamers can find mature content in the game, such as strippers, couples having sex and people wearing Nazi uniforms.

Details: Roblox allows gamers to create and build worlds together. In those words, you can play games and connect with people.

Naturally, this has been a successful game. Roblox told Bloomberg that about two-thirds of all U.S. children from ages 9 to 12 play the game.

Yes, but: Some players will develop spaces “where people can talk about sex — and where their avatars can have virtual sex,” according to BBC News. “In these games, Roblox’s rules are thrown out of the window.”

These games are often only live for one hour as Roblox works to crack down on the mature content.

What they’re saying: “We know there is an extremely small subset of users who deliberately try to break the rules,” a Roblox spokesperson told the BBC.

“We conduct a safety review of every single image, video, and audio file uploaded to Roblox, using a combination of human and machine detection,” the company said.

The bigger picture: Roblox is a potentially dangerous place for children, so it’s important for parents to know what is happening in the game for their kids.