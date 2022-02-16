Disney Parks is building new residential communities

Disney Parks announced Wednesday the creation of Storyliving by Disney — a new residential neighborhood community.

The first location — called Contino, a Storyliving by Disney community — will be built in the Coachella Valley in Rancho Mirage, California.

What they’re saying: “There is incredible demand for all things Disney. Our fans continue to look for new ways to engage with us, to keep Disney as part of their lives,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, according to USA Today.

He added, “you can be part of Disney all of the time.”

Details: The communities “will feature distinctively designed spaces, unique amenities and Disney’s brand of world-renowned service,” according to Disney Parks.

“These master-planned, new home communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives — all while enjoying the attention to detail and special touches that are Disney hallmarks,” Disney Parks said.

Each Storyliving by Disney location will have a community association.

Disney will provide “curated experiences” to each resident through club membership.

Activities involved include “wellness programming; entertainment ranging from live performances to cooking classes; philanthropic endeavors; seminars and much more,” according to Disney Parks.

Some neighborhoods will be for people 55 years and older.

What’s next: Disney said it “will be working with highly respected real estate developers and experienced home builders at each site, who will contribute their talents and expertise to each community.”