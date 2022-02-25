Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney World: What to expect

Details about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort experience at Walt Disney World have started to be shared online.

The Deseret News did not receive an opportunity to attend the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser events so we won’t have any firsthand coverage.

What is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?

Per CNN, the experience is more than a simple night at a hotel.

“Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive two-night stay where guests can experience what it might be like to travel aboard a gleaming starship a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. And for Star Wars fans, it’s a chance to live out your own story, rather than simply following the trials and tribulations of beloved characters,” per CNN.

What comes with the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?

A trip for two adults will cost $4,800 and for a group of four (three adults, one child) the price tag is about $6,000, according to CNBC.

This includes a hotel stay, food and drink (minus alcohol and specialty drinks), as well as a pass to Hollywood Studios park, a Magic Band and valet service at the drop-off spot, per CNBC.

Is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser worth the price?

According to CNBC, “for fans looking for the ultimate “Star Wars” experience, a voyage aboard the Halcyon may be worth the price, even if it is for a shorter period of time.”

Does the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser have food?

Yes. Per The Verge, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has a number of unique food items connected to the Star Wars universe.

For example, there is colorful blue shrimp (which comes from the “Star Wars” planet Felucia) and black lava-rock bread, which is based on the lava-filled planet, Mustafar.

When does the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser open?

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens on Tuesday, March 1, at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.