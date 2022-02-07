Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in new ‘National Treasure’ series

Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a leading series regular role in the upcoming Disney+ original series “National Treasure,” Disney+ announced Monday.

Details: Zeta-Jones will play the role of Billie, who is described as a “billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.”

“She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie’s used to getting what she wants — and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her,” Disney+ said in a release emailed to the Deseret News.

Our take: This sounds a lot like a villainous role for Zeta-Jones, who had competing interests with the story’s hero.

The bigger picture: The live-action “National Treasure” series is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise, which included two films, “National Treasure” and “National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets.”