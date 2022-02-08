 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lin-Manuel Miranda has another chance to win an Oscar and achieve EGOT status

A Tony, a Grammy and an Emmy, Lin-Manuel Miranda has won them all, except an Oscar

By Gitanjali Poonia
Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the premiere of “Encanto” on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Miranda composed the songs for the film, which has been nominated for an Oscar.
Richard Shotwell, Invision via Associated Press

Lin-Manuel Miranda has another shot at an EGOT.

The Broadway composer has already won two Emmys, three Grammys and three Tony awards. With his recent Oscar nomination of “Encanto,” for which he wrote original music and lyrics, he can become the youngest EGOT winner at age 37, according to Entertainment Weekly.

  • An EGOT is an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. It is considered the greatest honor in the industry.
  • If he wins an Oscar this season, he will be the 17th person in history to achieve the EGOT status, joining the likes of Alan Menken, Sir Andrew Loyd Webber and Boddy Lopez.
  • The nomination isn’t for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a song that has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, but for “Dos Oruguitas.” He will be competing against Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “No Time to Die,” Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy,” Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do,” and Beyoncé’s “Be Alive,” per Vanity Fair.

Miranda was previously nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for his song “How Far I’ll Go” in Disney’s “Moana,” but lost to “City of Stars” from “La La Land.”

In an interview with TheWrap, Miranda said he doesn’t think about things like EGOT. “That way lies ruin and madness. I mean, it crosses your mind afterwards, but it can’t ever enter your mind while you’re working,” he said.

