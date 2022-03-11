Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime
Actor Jussie Smollett was charged with lying to police officers and faking what he called a racist and homophobic attack
In 2019, actor Jussie Smollett told Chicago police that he was a victim of a brutal hate crime. On Thursday, the Chicago court found Smollett guilty of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.
Smollett was sentenced to 30 months of parole and 150 days in jail, according to ABC Chicago.
Flashback: In January 2019, Smollett approached Chicago police saying he was a victim of a violent beating, according to a timeline of the case published by AP News.
- Smollett, who is black and gay, said that his two attackers shouted slurs at him, placed a noose around his neck and told him he was in “MAGA country.”
- The two brothers who were the alleged attackers later came forward to say that Smollett paid them each $3,500 to attack him. Investigators say they have these checks.
- Chicago prosecutors tried Smollett in December 2021, per AP.
Smollett's charges: AP reported that Smollett was found guilty of the following charges:
- Telling police officers he was the victim of a hate crime.
- Telling officers he was a victim of batters.
- Telling a detective he was a victim of a hate crime.
- Telling a detective that he was a victim of battery.
- However, Smollett was found not guilty of the sixth charge, telling a second detective that he was a victim of aggravated battery.
Reactions to the trial outcome: Judge James B. Linn said Smollett had an “arrogant, selfish side, and has planned the stunt because he ‘craved attention’,” according to The New York Times.
- “You took some scabs off some healing wounds and you ripped them apart. And for one reason: You wanted to make yourself more famous,” Linn added.
- “I am innocent! And I am not suicidal. If I did this then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community,” said Smollett, according to ABC Chicago. “Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself!”
Smollett’s family sides with the actor and maintains his innocence.
- “My brother Jussie is innocent this should not be a controversial statement because it is the absolute truth, said Smollett’s sister, Jazz Smollett.