Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 14, 2022 | 
Entertainment Media & Books

William Hurt has died. Here’s how celebrities reacted

William Hurt, who had a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died over the weekend

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 14, 2022 10:45 a.m. MDT
SHARE William Hurt has died. Here’s how celebrities reacted
William Hurt in Beverly Hills, Calif.

William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series “Goliath,” poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hurt has died at age 72.

Rich Fury, Associated Press

William Hurt, an award-winning actor who had an important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died over the weekend. He was 72.

What happened: Hurt’s son, Alexander Hurt, said his father died from complications related to prostate cancer, per Deadline.

What they’re saying: “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son wrote, per Deadline. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Related

Details: Hurt had been nominated for four Academy Awards throughout his career, per The New York Times.

  • He won the best actor Oscar for his role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”
  • He starred in major films such as “Body Heat,” “The Big Chill,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Broadcast News.”
  • Hurt also had a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Commander Ross, serving as a governmental adversary to the Avengers.

Reactions: A number of prominent names shared their thoughts on Hurt in the hours after his passing.

Next Up In Entertainment
Happy Pi Day! Here’s where to get deals on pizza and pie
After 2 years of pandemic neglect, these artists want to revive creativity
Is Wordle a part of your daily routine? Here are 21+ spinoffs
What the real Anna thinks of Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’
‘Black Panther’ director mistaken for robber and detained by police
Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime