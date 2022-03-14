William Hurt has died. Here’s how celebrities reacted

William Hurt, an award-winning actor who had an important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died over the weekend. He was 72.

What happened: Hurt’s son, Alexander Hurt, said his father died from complications related to prostate cancer, per Deadline.

What they’re saying: “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son wrote, per Deadline. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Related Hurt makes triumphant return to Oregon stage

Details: Hurt had been nominated for four Academy Awards throughout his career, per The New York Times.



He won the best actor Oscar for his role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

He starred in major films such as “Body Heat,” “The Big Chill,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Broadcast News.”

Hurt also had a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Commander Ross, serving as a governmental adversary to the Avengers.

Reactions: A number of prominent names shared their thoughts on Hurt in the hours after his passing.

