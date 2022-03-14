Facebook Twitter
Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination but opens door for a rock ‘n’ roll album

Dolly Parton said she was flattered and grateful for the nomination but has not earned it just yet

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
 March 14, 2022 7:30 p.m. MDT
AP090422017419.jpg

Dolly Parton appears on the NBC “Today” television program in New York. Parton recently bowed out of a Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame nomination, saying she hasn’t earned it yet.

Richard Drew, Associated Press

Dolly Parton feels she has not earned the right to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just yet, asking the Hall to withdraw her name from this year’s ballot.

In a statement posted to social media, Parton said she was “extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated.”

  • “I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”
  • She hopes that the Hall will consider her again if she’s worthy, she added. With this, she brings news that would make Dolly Parton fans rejoice — the possibility of a rock ‘n’ roll album, which she said she has always wanted to do.
  • “My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one,” said Parton, wishing the nominees good luck and signing off with a “Rock on!”

In recent years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has nominated and inducted artists who aren’t associated with traditional rock but have been influential and contributed to popular music, according to CNN. The first rap group — Grandmaster Flash and Furious Five — was inducted in 2007.

Some of this year’s nominations include Eminem, Beck, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Lionel Richie and more. The hall will announce this year’s picks in May.

