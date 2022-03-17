Netflix is considering a feature that charges extra for password sharing

Do other people use your Netflix password? The streaming service may be catching on.

In the past, the company has encouraged password-sharing among subscribers by including features such as multiple profiles and streams. But now, that is “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members,” Netflix said in a statement.

You can still share passwords with people who don’t live in your house, but now Netflix will charge a fee.

Details: So far, this change is being tested out in three countries. Netflix will be charging 2,380 Chilean pesos in Chile, $2.99 U.S. dollars in Costa Rica, and 7.9 Peruvian sol in Peru to add up to two profiles.



According to Tech Crunch, each added account will have its own profile and personalized recommendations. If a user with a shared account ever chooses to set up their own service, the viewing history, watch list and personalized recommendations will transfer over.

The company won’t use GPS data for tracking. Instead, it will leverage the same data it uses to provide the service, such as device IDs, IP addresses and information about devices signed in. This way, Netflix can identify if passwords are being shared outside a household, per the report.

Flashback: This isn’t the first time the streaming service has tried getting people to pay for their own accounts. Last March, it started testing a two-step verification system where after logging in, users had to input a code sent to the email or phone of the account owner, according to NPR.