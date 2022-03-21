Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 21, 2022 | 
Steve Harvey reveals he once owed over $20 million to IRS

Steve Harvey spent seven years paying back $650,000 a month to the IRS

 March 21, 2022 4 p.m. MDT
Steve Harvey reveals he once owed over $20 million to IRS
AP20272580990104.jpg

Steve Harvey poses for a portrait on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in Atlanta. He recently revealed that he once owed the IRS $20 million in unpaid taxes. He has since repaid the amount.

Paul R. Giunta, Invision via Associated Press

Steve Harvey said he got into some trouble with the IRS — he owed them over $20 million.

“My accountant died, and an accountant that worked for him called my lawyer and said, ‘we have a problem,’” he said in an interview with Earn Your Leisure.

“She had found on the floor all my tax forms for 7 years, signed with the checks stapled to them.”

He continued: “They were cashing the checks, keeping the money, and not turning in the tax forms. … They didn’t cash it, they took the money out (of) the account that matched the exact number.”

He spent seven years paying back $650,000 a month, which included his current taxes as well.

According to Yahoo News, this happened when he married his wife Marjorie. At the time, he thought he would lose everything — from his possessions to his wife. But he said she was an understanding woman.

  • “I sat my wife down and she cried and I held her and I told her it was going to be all right; I was going to get us out,” he said.
  • “I just went to work. I took every gig and every contract and I worked and worked. I hung in there and I had a big deal come through in 2012 and I got free. And it’s been OK ever since,” he said.

What’s Steve Harvey’s net worth now?

The “Family Feud” host has a net worth of $200 million, with other shows like “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” under his belt.

