Steve Harvey reveals he once owed over $20 million to IRS

Steve Harvey said he got into some trouble with the IRS — he owed them over $20 million.

“My accountant died, and an accountant that worked for him called my lawyer and said, ‘we have a problem,’” he said in an interview with Earn Your Leisure.

“She had found on the floor all my tax forms for 7 years, signed with the checks stapled to them.”

He continued: “They were cashing the checks, keeping the money, and not turning in the tax forms. … They didn’t cash it, they took the money out (of) the account that matched the exact number.”

He spent seven years paying back $650,000 a month, which included his current taxes as well.

According to Yahoo News, this happened when he married his wife Marjorie. At the time, he thought he would lose everything — from his possessions to his wife. But he said she was an understanding woman.



“I sat my wife down and she cried and I held her and I told her it was going to be all right; I was going to get us out,” he said.

“I just went to work. I took every gig and every contract and I worked and worked. I hung in there and I had a big deal come through in 2012 and I got free. And it’s been OK ever since,” he said.

What’s Steve Harvey’s net worth now?

The “Family Feud” host has a net worth of $200 million, with other shows like “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” under his belt.

