WWE 2K22 appears to confirm the video game will stay with 2K Sports

A post from the WWE 2K account appears to confirm that WWE and 2K Sports will continue to work together in the future.
Driving the news: The WWE 2K22 Twitter account thanked WWE and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon “for the continued partnership and an amazing launch of” of WWE 2K22.
- “Here’s to many more years of success!” the account said.
Shoutout to @WWE and @StephMcMahon for the continued partnership and an amazing launch of #WWE2K22. Here's to many more years of success! #ItHitsDifferent pic.twitter.com/kgAvnU9ezX— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) March 23, 2022
What they’re saying: Ronnie 2K, the digital marketing director for 2K Sports, tweeted a photo of himself and McMahon, saying something similar.
- “In all seriousness, such a pleasure meeting a person I have long admired for her presence, business acumen & philanthropy @StephMcMahon. To partnering on many more @wwegames launches,” he wrote.
Flashbacks: Multiple reports suggested that WWE was considering making a move to EA Sports for its video games.
- EA Sports’ collection of games includes the FIFA, Madden NFL, NHL and UFC franchises.
- NBA Live was a previous EA Sports franchise but has been out of production since NBA Live 19.
- There is no pro wrestling video game currently under EA Sports.
- Per Game Rant, WWE allegedly held talks with EA Sport for a game. WWE 2K22 was a “make or break” game for the franchise and if sales didn’t go well, WWE would move onto another partner.