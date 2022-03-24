Facebook Twitter
WWE 2K22 appears to confirm the video game will stay with 2K Sports

Rumors of WWE splitting from 2K Sports for EA Sports might have been quieted

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 24, 2022 10:44 a.m. MDT
Professional wrestlers The Rock and John Cena in WWE 2K22.

A post from the WWE 2K account appears to confirm that WWE and 2K Sports will continue to work together in the future.

Driving the news: The WWE 2K22 Twitter account thanked WWE and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon “for the continued partnership and an amazing launch of” of WWE 2K22.

What they’re saying: Ronnie 2K, the digital marketing director for 2K Sports, tweeted a photo of himself and McMahon, saying something similar.

  • “In all seriousness, such a pleasure meeting a person I have long admired for her presence, business acumen & philanthropy @StephMcMahon. To partnering on many more @wwegames launches,” he wrote.
Flashbacks: Multiple reports suggested that WWE was considering making a move to EA Sports for its video games.

  • EA Sports’ collection of games includes the FIFA, Madden NFL, NHL and UFC franchises.
  • NBA Live was a previous EA Sports franchise but has been out of production since NBA Live 19.
  • There is no pro wrestling video game currently under EA Sports.
  • Per Game Rant, WWE allegedly held talks with EA Sport for a game. WWE 2K22 was a “make or break” game for the franchise and if sales didn’t go well, WWE would move onto another partner.
