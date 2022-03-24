WWE 2K22 appears to confirm the video game will stay with 2K Sports

A post from the WWE 2K account appears to confirm that WWE and 2K Sports will continue to work together in the future.

Driving the news: The WWE 2K22 Twitter account thanked WWE and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon “for the continued partnership and an amazing launch of” of WWE 2K22.



“Here’s to many more years of success!” the account said.

Shoutout to @WWE and @StephMcMahon for the continued partnership and an amazing launch of #WWE2K22. Here's to many more years of success! #ItHitsDifferent pic.twitter.com/kgAvnU9ezX — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) March 23, 2022

What they’re saying: Ronnie 2K, the digital marketing director for 2K Sports, tweeted a photo of himself and McMahon, saying something similar.



“In all seriousness, such a pleasure meeting a person I have long admired for her presence, business acumen & philanthropy @StephMcMahon. To partnering on many more @wwegames launches,” he wrote.

Flashbacks: Multiple reports suggested that WWE was considering making a move to EA Sports for its video games.

