Oscars 2022: Full list of winners

The Oscars featured multiple political statements, stunning dresses and an actual slap in Chris Rock’s face.

Best Picture went to “CODA,” a movie about a hearing teenager in a family of deaf adults. Audience members clapped and signed to applaud the crew accepting the award. The film made history for Apple TV+ as the first award to go to a movie made by a streaming service, according to Associated Press.

Did Will Smith really slap Chris Rock in the face?

What happened with the slap in the face? Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, and she appeared visibly bothered by it. Soon after, Will Smith stormed the stage and appeared to slap Rock.

After he sat down, cameras cut to Smith’s face, and he continued to yell at Rock. The sound was cut during the altercations, so viewers didn’t hear exactly what was said between the two stars.

After the incident, Will Smith stepped on stage once again to accept the award for Best Actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard.”

Jessica Chastain received the award for Best Actress in a leading role for her portrayal in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” She referenced her love and compassion for members of the LGBTQ+ community during her acceptance speech.

Did any other Oscar winners make history?

Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in “West Side Story,” 60 years after Rita Moreno became the first Latina to win an Oscar, winning best supporting actress for the exact same role, according to NPR.

Jane Campion is the first woman to be nominated more than once in best director category, and took home the award for Best Director for her film, “The Power of the Dog.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Picture:

Winner: “CODA.”

“Belfast.”

“Don’t Look Up.”

“Drive My Car.”

“Dune.”

“King Richard.”

“Licorice Pizza.”

“Nightmare Alley.”

“The Power of the Dog.”

“West Side Story.”

Best Director:

Winner: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog.”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast.”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car.”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza.”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story.”

Best Actress:

Winner: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter.”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers.”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos.”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”

Best Actor:

Winner: Will Smith, “King Richard.”

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog.”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Best International Film:

Winner: “Drive My Car.”

“Flee.”

“The Hand of God.”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.”

“The Worst Person in the World.”

Best Cinematography

Winner: “Dune.”

“Nightmare Alley.”

“The Power of the Dog.”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

“West Side Story.”

Best Visual Effects

Winner: “Dune.”

“Free Guy.”

“No Time to Die.”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Best Documentary Film

Winner: “Summer of Soul.”

“Ascension.”

“Attica.”

“Flee.”

“Riding with Fire.”

Best Original Song

Winner: “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish.

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé.

“Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastián Yatra.

“Down to Joy” by Van Morrison.

“Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren.

Best Animated Film

Winner: “Encanto.”

“Flee.”

“Luca.”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machine.”

“Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story.”

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter.”

Judi Dench, “Belfast.”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog.”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.”

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Troy Kotsur, “CODA.”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast.”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog.”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos.”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”

Best Original Score