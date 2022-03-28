How Lori Loughlin is handling the Ukraine crisis

Lori Loughlin — commonly known as Aunt Becky on “Full House” — has been looking to “lead with love” amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Driving the news: Loughlin has reportedly purchased “diapers, bottles, formula, blankets, socks, toys, sweatshirts and jackets” at her local Target as a way to support those in need in Ukraine, per Us Weekly magazine.
- “She went to town,” an unnamed witness told Us Weekly. “There was so much that she had to have two employees help her load up the car.”
- A separate unnamed source told Us Weekly that Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, has decided to donate all revenue profits from her YouTube channel to the Ukraine crisis.
The bigger picture: Loughlin’s efforts to help the Ukraine crisis come after a few scandalous years for the former “When Calls the Heart” actress, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
- Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, previously pleaded guilty to taking part in the college admissions scandal.
- The couple pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California.
- Loughlin then spent two months in prison, which she served in 2020.
- Loughlin also paid a $150,000 fine and completed 100 hours of community service.
Giving back: Loughlin lately privately paid $500,000 in order to put two children through college, per Yahoo Entertainment.
