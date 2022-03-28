How Lori Loughlin is handling the Ukraine crisis

Lori Loughlin — commonly known as Aunt Becky on “Full House” — has been looking to “lead with love” amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Driving the news: Loughlin has reportedly purchased “diapers, bottles, formula, blankets, socks, toys, sweatshirts and jackets” at her local Target as a way to support those in need in Ukraine, per Us Weekly magazine.



“She went to town,” an unnamed witness told Us Weekly. “There was so much that she had to have two employees help her load up the car.”

A separate unnamed source told Us Weekly that Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, has decided to donate all revenue profits from her YouTube channel to the Ukraine crisis.

The bigger picture: Loughlin’s efforts to help the Ukraine crisis come after a few scandalous years for the former “When Calls the Heart” actress, as I wrote for the Deseret News.



Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, previously pleaded guilty to taking part in the college admissions scandal.

The couple pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California.

Loughlin then spent two months in prison, which she served in 2020.

Loughlin also paid a $150,000 fine and completed 100 hours of community service.

Giving back: Loughlin lately privately paid $500,000 in order to put two children through college, per Yahoo Entertainment.