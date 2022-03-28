Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur made history with their Oscar wins. Here’s everything that happened

The 2022 Oscars was full of some historic wins, controversial moments and heartwarming snippets.

Here are the highlights, from the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock to Megan Thee Stallion remixing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

‘CODA’ star Troy Kotsur made history by being second deaf actor to win

In his acceptance speech for best supporting actor, Kotsur dedicated his win to the disabled community. “This is our moment,” he said.

“My dad, he was the best signer in our family, but he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down, and he no longer was able to sign,” Kotsur said, per The New York Times. “Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero.”

Per GQ Magazine, the first deaf actor to win an Academy bward was Marlee Matlin, who took home Best actress for her role in 1986’s “Children of a Lesser God.”

Will Smith gets rowdy on live television

Speaking of “CODA,” the film’s historic victory was overshadowed when even greater drama unfolded earlier on during the ceremony.

Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, prompting Smith to go on stage and slap him.

Related Chris Rock did not file a police report after Will Smith slap

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” Smith said in his acceptance speech for best actor.

British Eilish is the first person born in the 21st century to win

Taking home the Oscar for best original song for “No Time to Die,” for the James Bond film with the same name, Billie Eilish became the first person born in the 2000s to win an Academy Award.

Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell wrote the song three years ago and released it in February 2020.

According to The Wrap, she’s also the second-youngest winner in the category, after Marketa Irglova, who won an award for “Once” when she was 19.

Ariana DeBose makes history with her Oscar win

In a role for “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win in the category of best supporting actress.

“Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true,” she said in her acceptance speech, per NPR. “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity ... I promise you this, there is indeed a place for us.”

In 1962, Rita Moreno won the same award for the same role in the original “West Side Story.”

Lady Gaga was a supportive co-presenter to Liza Minnelli

EGOT winner Liza Minnelli and “House of Gucci” actress Lady Gaga presented the award for the best picture category together and the sight was touching, according to People magazine.

Holding Minnelli’s hand, Gaga said, “Do you see that? The public, they love you.” And when Minnelli struggled to get her notes in order, Gaga said, “I got it,” to which Minnelli replied, “I know.”

“You know how I love working with legends,” said Gaga. “And I’m honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend.”

On a different night, Lady Gaga whispering “I got you” and Liza Minelli saying “I know” would be the story that stuck with people.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/l0Ml2Os0Ov — Yishai Maynard (@Yishai20) March 28, 2022

‘CODA’ and ‘Dune’ took the major awards

In the end, Apple TV+ dramedy “CODA” won the best picture, making it the first film distributed by a streaming service to win Hollywood’s top award.

“Dune” was the night’s most-awarded movie, with six wins in categories including cinematography and production design.

Paying tribute to Sidney Poitier, Betty White

A choir celebrated the lives of those tragically lost during the last year, including cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on set while filming “Rust,” as well as lyricist Stephen Sondheim and actor Michael K. Williams, according to NBC News.

Tyler Perry paid tribute to Sidney Poitier, the first African American actor to win an Oscar for best actor.

Related Legendary actor Sir Sidney Poitier dies at 94

“I would not be here today without Sidney,” Perry said.

Actor Bill Murray, producer Ivan Reitman and actress Jamie Lee Curtis finished off by paying tribute to legendary actress Betty White.

Let’s talk about Bruno

In the first live performance of the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” actor John Leguizamo broke into a melody in a larger-than-life performance, which included other cast members from “Encanto.”

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in the middle of the song with her own rap verse to the melody. ”Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi and Latin urban artist Becky G helped close the performance.