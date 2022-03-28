Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 28, 2022 | 
Entertainment Movies

Will Smith issues an apology to Chris Rock for the Oscars incident

Actor Will Smith issued an apology after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 28, 2022 5:46 p.m. MDT
Will Smith hits presenter Chris Rock.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock for the Oscars incident.

Details: Smith posted a two-post apology to Rock on his own Instagram feed, saying that he “reacted emotionally” to Rock’s jokes.

  • He said his behavior was “poisonous and destructive.”

What he said: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Catch up quick: Smith slapped Rock on live television at the Academy Awards after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

  • Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance, specifically her thin hairline, saying he was excited to see “G.I. Jane 2.”
  • Smith — who at first laughed at the joke — marched on stage and slapped Rock.
  • Pinkett Smith “suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss,” per People magazine.

The other side: Rock issued an apology to the Smith family about the joke early on Monday, saying he crossed the line when it came to comedy.

