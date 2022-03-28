Will Smith issues an apology to Chris Rock for the Oscars incident

Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock for the Oscars incident.
Details: Smith posted a two-post apology to Rock on his own Instagram feed, saying that he “reacted emotionally” to Rock’s jokes.
- He said his behavior was “poisonous and destructive.”
What he said: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”
JUST IN -- Will Smith issues an apology to Chris Rock for Oscars incident: pic.twitter.com/dl4ZsvSQSF— Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) March 28, 2022
Catch up quick: Smith slapped Rock on live television at the Academy Awards after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
- Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance, specifically her thin hairline, saying he was excited to see “G.I. Jane 2.”
- Smith — who at first laughed at the joke — marched on stage and slapped Rock.
- Pinkett Smith “suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss,” per People magazine.
The other side: Rock issued an apology to the Smith family about the joke early on Monday, saying he crossed the line when it came to comedy.