It’s Dr. Taylor Swift now

Taylor Swift — a singer, songwriter, writer, director and now a doctor?

The singer will be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts by New York University at the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 on May 18.

Details: According to NBC News, Swift will also speak at the ceremony at Yankee Stadium. The “doubleheader” commencement will honor the pandemic cohorts, the Class of 2020 and 2021, in the evening, and the recent graduating class in the morning.



The Grammy winner isn’t the only one receiving an honorary degree — others include Lonnie Bunch III, Susan Hockfield, Jill Leopre and Félix Matos Rodríguez.

What they’re saying: “I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU’s Commencement. Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt,” Andrew Hamilton, president of NYU, said Monday.

The university described Swift as “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation” in a statement and praised her many accomplishments, including being an 11-time Grammy winner and being the “only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year.”

Interestingly, NYU even offers a course in the evolution of Taylor Swift, according to USA Today. The class at the Clive Davis Institute examines Swift’s evolution and legacy in the music industry.