WWE 2K22 previews new MyFaction mode. Here’s what to expect

WWE 2K22 — a video game based on the pro-wrestling organization WWE — is dipping its toe into card collecting with a new mode called MyFaction.
What is the MyFaction mode?
In MyFaction, gamers can “collect, manage and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions,” according to 2K’s press release on the mode.
- In pro-wrestling, a “faction” is another name for a team or squad that unites under the same banner. Famous “factions” include nWO, DX, Four Horsemen and the Bullet Club.
- Adding managers — like the sinister Paul Heyman — or boosts can improve your wrestlers’ performance.
- You can be creative by adding new wallpapers, logos and nameplates to your faction, too.
Some #WWE2K22 news ahead of the weekend -- WWE 2K released new images and details of the MyFaction mode, showing it is basically NBA 2K's MyTeam, but with WWE content:https://t.co/K8Nw6h1bNP pic.twitter.com/PO57w4zcyw— Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) March 4, 2022
How does MyFaction mode work?
If you’ve played NBA 2K’s MyTeam or FIFA/Madden Ultimate Team modes, you should have a basic idea of how this works.
- Per 2K’s press release, you can collect cards and then compete against other players.
- You can face off in the “Proving Grounds” area or tackle a “tower” of matches to earn rewards.
- Gamers can also complete daily challenges to earn rewards, too.
What is the in-game currency for MyFaction?
There are three types of in-game currency for MyFaction.
- MyFaction Points, which can be earned by completing matches and challenges in the game, according to 2K’s press release.
- MyFaction tokens, which can be earned in the game and used in the Token market.
- Virtual Currency, which are coins available for purchase using real money.
What else should you know?
- New rewards will be released in MyFaction weekly and each month.
- The game will release themed card packs, which offer gamers legends and modern wrestlers, per 2K’s press release.
When will WWE 2K22 be released?
- WWE 2K22 hits shelves on March 11, 2022.
‘The Batman’ ticket costs more at some theaters. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted this would happen