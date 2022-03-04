WWE 2K22 previews new MyFaction mode. Here’s what to expect

WWE 2K22 — a video game based on the pro-wrestling organization WWE — is dipping its toe into card collecting with a new mode called MyFaction.

What is the MyFaction mode?

In MyFaction, gamers can “collect, manage and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions,” according to 2K’s press release on the mode.



In pro-wrestling, a “faction” is another name for a team or squad that unites under the same banner. Famous “factions” include nWO, DX, Four Horsemen and the Bullet Club.

Adding managers — like the sinister Paul Heyman — or boosts can improve your wrestlers’ performance.

You can be creative by adding new wallpapers, logos and nameplates to your faction, too.

Some #WWE2K22 news ahead of the weekend -- WWE 2K released new images and details of the MyFaction mode, showing it is basically NBA 2K's MyTeam, but with WWE content:https://t.co/K8Nw6h1bNP pic.twitter.com/PO57w4zcyw — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) March 4, 2022

How does MyFaction mode work?

If you’ve played NBA 2K’s MyTeam or FIFA/Madden Ultimate Team modes, you should have a basic idea of how this works.



Per 2K’s press release, you can collect cards and then compete against other players.

You can face off in the “Proving Grounds” area or tackle a “tower” of matches to earn rewards.

Gamers can also complete daily challenges to earn rewards, too.

What is the in-game currency for MyFaction?

There are three types of in-game currency for MyFaction.



MyFaction Points, which can be earned by completing matches and challenges in the game, according to 2K’s press release.

MyFaction tokens, which can be earned in the game and used in the Token market.

Virtual Currency, which are coins available for purchase using real money.

What else should you know?

New rewards will be released in MyFaction weekly and each month.

The game will release themed card packs, which offer gamers legends and modern wrestlers, per 2K’s press release.

When will WWE 2K22 be released?