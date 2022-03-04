Facebook Twitter
WWE 2K22 previews new MyFaction mode. Here’s what to expect

What is the WWE 2K22 MyFaction mode?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 4, 2022 2:40 p.m. MST
A photo of the WWE 2K22 MyFaction mode, which allows gamers to build their own factions or teams.

WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 — a video game based on the pro-wrestling organization WWE — is dipping its toe into card collecting with a new mode called MyFaction.

What is the MyFaction mode?

In MyFaction, gamers can “collect, manage and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions,” according to 2K’s press release on the mode.

  • In pro-wrestling, a “faction” is another name for a team or squad that unites under the same banner. Famous “factions” include nWO, DX, Four Horsemen and the Bullet Club.
  • Adding managers — like the sinister Paul Heyman — or boosts can improve your wrestlers’ performance.
  • You can be creative by adding new wallpapers, logos and nameplates to your faction, too.

How does MyFaction mode work?

If you’ve played NBA 2K’s MyTeam or FIFA/Madden Ultimate Team modes, you should have a basic idea of how this works.

  • Per 2K’s press release, you can collect cards and then compete against other players.
  • You can face off in the “Proving Grounds” area or tackle a “tower” of matches to earn rewards.
  • Gamers can also complete daily challenges to earn rewards, too.

What is the in-game currency for MyFaction?

There are three types of in-game currency for MyFaction.

  • MyFaction Points, which can be earned by completing matches and challenges in the game, according to 2K’s press release.
  • MyFaction tokens, which can be earned in the game and used in the Token market.
  • Virtual Currency, which are coins available for purchase using real money.

What else should you know?

  • New rewards will be released in MyFaction weekly and each month.
  • The game will release themed card packs, which offer gamers legends and modern wrestlers, per 2K’s press release.

When will WWE 2K22 be released?

  • WWE 2K22 hits shelves on March 11, 2022.
