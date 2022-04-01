This new ‘Star Wars’ book will probably answer a lot of ‘Rise of Skywalker’ questions
‘Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith’ may answer a number of questions about the sequel trilogy
The upcoming “Star Wars” novel “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” might hold the answers to a number of lingering questions from the sequel trilogy.
Details: “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” by Adam Christopher is set between “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
- “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” tells the story of Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian trying to find Exegol, the lost planet of the Sith.
- According to the book’s official description, Lando is searching for his long-lost daughter, who was snatched from him by the Empire.
- His search leads him to Ochi of Bestoon, a Sith assassin.
- Ochi is on a mission of his own — to find Rey, the granddaughter of Darth Sidious.
Why it matters: It’s pretty obvious that this novel will fill in some holes created by “The Rise of Skywalker.” We’ll learn more about Luke’s search for Exegol, which he referenced in the movie.
- We will also learn more about Lando’s lost daughter, who might be the character Jannah (Naomi Ackie) from “The Rise of Skywalker.”
- And we might learn more about Rey and her family, too, as it seems Ochi is on the hunt for Rey and her parents.
The bigger picture: The fact that a book released in 2022 gives us answers to a 2019 movie fits with the ongoing trend of needing to know more about a movie before you see that movie, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.
- Several modern movies — from “Dune” to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — have little details and easter eggs that you won’t understand if you haven’t done any homework or reading on those projects beforehand.
- It seems like it’s important to have a basic understanding of a project before you see it, which might be the case now with this new novel.
“Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” will be released on June 28, 2022.