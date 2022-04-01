This new ‘Star Wars’ book will probably answer a lot of ‘Rise of Skywalker’ questions

The upcoming “Star Wars” novel “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” might hold the answers to a number of lingering questions from the sequel trilogy.

Details: “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” by Adam Christopher is set between “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”



“Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” tells the story of Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian trying to find Exegol, the lost planet of the Sith.

According to the book’s official description, Lando is searching for his long-lost daughter, who was snatched from him by the Empire.

His search leads him to Ochi of Bestoon, a Sith assassin.

Ochi is on a mission of his own — to find Rey, the granddaughter of Darth Sidious.

Why it matters: It’s pretty obvious that this novel will fill in some holes created by “The Rise of Skywalker.” We’ll learn more about Luke’s search for Exegol, which he referenced in the movie.



We will also learn more about Lando’s lost daughter, who might be the character Jannah (Naomi Ackie) from “The Rise of Skywalker.”

And we might learn more about Rey and her family, too, as it seems Ochi is on the hunt for Rey and her parents.

The bigger picture: The fact that a book released in 2022 gives us answers to a 2019 movie fits with the ongoing trend of needing to know more about a movie before you see that movie, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.



Several modern movies — from “Dune” to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — have little details and easter eggs that you won’t understand if you haven’t done any homework or reading on those projects beforehand.

It seems like it’s important to have a basic understanding of a project before you see it, which might be the case now with this new novel.

“Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” will be released on June 28, 2022.

