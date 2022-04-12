Legendary actor Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67

Comedic actor Gilbert Gottfried has died. He was 67.

Gottfried’s social media account shared the news Tuesday.



“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the account said.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice of comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Multiple social media accounts paid respects to Gottfried who was known for his unique voice and delivery in his roles.

On the morning I’m releasing my latest film, I discover my friend and colleague, Gilbert Gottfried has passed. I am so so sad. Gilbert graciously lent his voice to the “Science Friction” project and he will be dearly missed but never forgotten. This is his hilarious contribution. pic.twitter.com/llM7gS6Mvn — Emery Emery (@emeryemeryii) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Gottfried had some iconic roles in such movies as “Aladdin,” “The Kominsky Method” and more. He’s also had brief cameo appearances in “Family Guy,” “Episodes” and the iconic “Sharknado 5: Global Swaming.”