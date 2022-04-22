Will Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin team up again?

You may wonder what happened to predictability. Well, few would have predicted that Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin would be so close to reuniting as they are now.

What happened to Candace Cameron Bure?

Deadline reported that Candace Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” has signed a deal to appear on Great American Country Media (GAC), signaling a break from her deal with Hallmark.



Cameron will reportedly appear in movies and TV shows for GAC Family and GAC Living, while also “overseeing and curating programming” for the network, per Deadline.

She will also assist with the company’s annual “Great American Christmas” franchise.

Is Lori Loughlin still acting?

So what does this have to do with Lori Loughlin? Well, as I reported for the Deseret News, Loughlin made her return to acting — after the college admissions scandal — in the new “When Calls the Heart” spinoff show “When Hope Calls.”



The show airs on the GAC Family network (formerly the Great American Country Network), which is not associated with the Hallmark Channel at all.

Could Loughlin and Bure team up again?

It should be noticed that “Fuller House” and the original “Full House” already air on the network, so you could see the two of them together in those series.

At the same time, it sounds like Bure is going to look for new entertainment opportunities. So keep your eyes out for potential content.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

