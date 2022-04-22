Disneyland offers a first look at the ‘Main Street Electrical Parade’ return

Disneyland will mark the return of the “Main Street Electrical Parade,” “Disneyland Forever” fireworks, and “World of Color” on April 22 — but you can already get a first look at the new grand finale.

The Disney Parks blog shared a new video that offers a glimpse at the grand finale for the “Main Street Electrical Parade,” which will be “all-new” and “enchanted.”



The new finale “celebrates the theme of togetherness. This universal theme is reflected in the creative concept of the new finale sequence,” according to Disney Parks.

It draws inspiration from the original “Main Street Electrical Parade” floats and the style of “it’s a small world.”

Expect to see more than one dozen references to Disney and Pixar animated stories, too.

Starting on April 22, Disneyland will bring back the “Main Street Electrical Parade” and “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectaculars.

And don’t forget about the return of “Fantasmic!” — which is a combination of Disney animated film images and musical score — on May 28, 2022, at Disneyland.

Meanwhile, Disney California Adventure Park will bring back “World of Color,” which is an event that includes music, fire, fog and lasers.

Disney teased the return of the iconic “Main Street Electrical Parade” back in October 2021, showing off an illuminated float with the parade’s signature songs, as I reported for the Deseret News.

