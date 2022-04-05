‘Ms. Marvel’ receives a TV-PG rating

“Ms. Marvel” — the forthcoming Marvel Studios series about a teenage superhero — has been rated TV-PG.
Driving the news: The official Disney+ page for the new series shows that “Ms. Marvel” will have a TV-PG rating.
- TV-PG productions contain “material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children,” according to the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board.
- TV-PG shows might have “some suggestive dialogue, infrequent coarse language, some sexual situations or moderate violence,” per the board.
Why it matters: Marvel Studios projects have often hovered in the TV-14 space for series and PG-13 for movies.
- The first two episodes of “WandaVision” were rated TV-PG before the show transitioned into a TV-14 project, per ComicBook.com.
- The first three episodes followed a traditional sitcom format before opening up into a wider investigation and story.
The bigger picture: “Ms. Marvel” receives the TV-PG rating just weeks after one of Marvel Studios’ darkest shows yet, “Moon Knight,” hit the streaming service.
- “Moon Knight” includes a number of instances of violence, graphic images and mature themes in its first four episodes, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
- Multiple directors for “Moon Knight” told me that the show held production meetings to discuss the darker elements of the show.
“Ms. Marvel” premieres on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.