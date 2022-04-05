Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 
Entertainment Television

‘Ms. Marvel’ receives a TV-PG rating

Just as Marvel gets darker, a bit of family-friendly entertainment arrives

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 5, 2022 7 p.m. MDT
SHARE ‘Ms. Marvel’ receives a TV-PG rating
The first poster for ‘Ms. Marvel,’ a new Disney+ show.

The first poster for ‘Ms. Marvel,’ a new Disney+ show.

Disney+

“Ms. Marvel” — the forthcoming Marvel Studios series about a teenage superhero — has been rated TV-PG.

Driving the news: The official Disney+ page for the new series shows that “Ms. Marvel” will have a TV-PG rating.

  • TV-PG productions contain “material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children,” according to the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board.
  • TV-PG shows might have “some suggestive dialogue, infrequent coarse language, some sexual situations or moderate violence,” per the board.


Why it matters: Marvel Studios projects have often hovered in the TV-14 space for series and PG-13 for movies.

  • The first two episodes of “WandaVision” were rated TV-PG before the show transitioned into a TV-14 project, per ComicBook.com.
  • The first three episodes followed a traditional sitcom format before opening up into a wider investigation and story.

The bigger picture: “Ms. Marvel” receives the TV-PG rating just weeks after one of Marvel Studios’ darkest shows yet, “Moon Knight,” hit the streaming service.

“Ms. Marvel” premieres on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.

Next Up In Entertainment
Fortnite raises $144 million for Ukraine relief
The NBA 2K League is changing for you
What big shows are coming up in Utah? Here’s the latest
Super Bowl champ Eric Weddle now has his own Wordle spinoff
Foo Fighters win big at the Grammys. Who else won?
Is Wordle a part of your daily routine? Here are 35 spinoffs