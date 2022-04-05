‘Ms. Marvel’ receives a TV-PG rating

“Ms. Marvel” — the forthcoming Marvel Studios series about a teenage superhero — has been rated TV-PG.

Driving the news: The official Disney+ page for the new series shows that “Ms. Marvel” will have a TV-PG rating.



TV-PG productions contain “material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children,” according to the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board.

TV-PG shows might have “some suggestive dialogue, infrequent coarse language, some sexual situations or moderate violence,” per the board.

The first two episodes of “WandaVision” were rated TV-PG before the show transitioned into a TV-14 project, per ComicBook.com.

The first three episodes followed a traditional sitcom format before opening up into a wider investigation and story.

Marvel Studios projects have often hovered in the TV-14 space for series and PG-13 for movies.

The bigger picture: “Ms. Marvel” receives the TV-PG rating just weeks after one of Marvel Studios’ darkest shows yet, “Moon Knight,” hit the streaming service.



“Moon Knight” includes a number of instances of violence, graphic images and mature themes in its first four episodes, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Multiple directors for “Moon Knight” told me that the show held production meetings to discuss the darker elements of the show.

“Ms. Marvel” premieres on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.

