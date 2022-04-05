Fortnite raises $144 million for Ukraine relief

The popular video game Fortnite raised $144 million for Ukraine relief in two weeks, developer Epic Games said.

Catch up quick: Epic Games said before its most recent season for the first-person shooter game that all proceeds would be given to humanitarian efforts to help Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, per The Verge.



The funds will be donated to multiple organizations, including Direct Relief, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Programme.

The game raised $36 million on the first day of this campaign, The Verge reports.

Epic said the game earned $144 million for Ukraine relief.

What they said: “Really incredible to see how the gaming community can have an impact beyond the playing of games,” Xbox head Phil Spencer said about Epic’s announcement, per RTE.

The bigger picture: Video game developers and companies have been working to raise money to help Ukraine amid the humanitarian crisis.

