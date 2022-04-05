Fortnite raises $144 million for Ukraine relief

The popular video game Fortnite raised $144 million for Ukraine relief in two weeks, developer Epic Games said.
Catch up quick: Epic Games said before its most recent season for the first-person shooter game that all proceeds would be given to humanitarian efforts to help Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, per The Verge.
The latest: Epic said the game earned $144 million for Ukraine relief.
- The funds will be donated to multiple organizations, including Direct Relief, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Programme.
- The game raised $36 million on the first day of this campaign, The Verge reports.
What they said: “Really incredible to see how the gaming community can have an impact beyond the playing of games,” Xbox head Phil Spencer said about Epic’s announcement, per RTE.
The bigger picture: Video game developers and companies have been working to raise money to help Ukraine amid the humanitarian crisis.
- Riot Games, the creator of League of Legends, recently raised $5.4 million to help Ukraine, according to Game Rant.