Disney+ recently tweeted an image announcing that the “Ahsoka” series is now filming.

This is really exciting for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” fans across the globe. Rosario Dawson will be playing the character of Ahsoka. Dawson appeared in the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” as well as “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Bryce Dallas Howard, the director of “The Mandalorian,” said that fans of “The Clone Wars” “will be greatly rewarded,” according to Indiewire.com.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Ahsoka Tano first appeared in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series as Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi padawan. Throughout the series, the two went through tumultuous times together. After Order 66, Ahsoka was forced into hiding, much like “Star Wars” characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. Eventually, Ahsoka joined the rebels and helped defeat the Empire.

Who else will appear in the ‘Ahsoka’ series?

Hayden Christensen has also been confirmed to be part of the “Ahsoka” series. He will be reprising his role as Darth Vader.

When does the ‘Ahsoka’ series take place in the ‘Star Wars’ timeline?

The series is said to take place five years after the events of “The Return of the Jedi,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Will Ahsoka appear in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series?

Some fans have claimed to see hints of Ahsoka in a recent trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” But the rumors have not been confirmed.

When will ‘Ahsoka’ be released?

No official release date has been announced yet, but with production underway, we could be hearing about one soon.