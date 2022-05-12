After “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” what’s next on Marvel’s docket?

There are two movies set with release dates this year, and three (potentially four) Disney+ series. The movies set to release are “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Disney+ series set to release are “Miss Marvel,” “She-Hulk” and “I am Groot.”

Here’s a deeper dive into each of these titles:

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ — July 8, 2022

In this movie, produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is on a mission to find inner peace. In a trailer released last month, we see him traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy. He claims that his “superhero-ing days are over.” We also see Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) take her role as leader of New Asgard. Several other big names appear on IMDB’s cast list, including Natalie Portman, who is set to play Mighty Thor, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Hemsworth.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ — November 11, 2022

The sequel to “Black Panther” features an exploration of Wakanda and its characters. Recently, People magazine reported that Martin Freeman said filming without the late Chadwick Boseman was “strange,” but Marvel has stated that they will not be recasting Boseman’s role of Black Panther, in order to honor his legacy. However, Freeman said that he thinks they have “made a good film.”

‘Ms. Marvel’ — June 8, 2022

Kamala Kahn (Iman Vellani) was introduced in a trailer released in March. Kahn is a Muslim American high school student who is trying to figure out just who she is. She seems to be a fairly normal teenager ... until she accidentally obtains cosmic powers. There will be six episodes released exclusively on Disney+, according to Inverse.

‘I am Groot’ — 2022

Marvel announced that “I am Groot” will be a series of shorts based on “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up.” Kirsten Lepore will be the director, and, according to IMDB, Vin Diesel will return as the voice of Groot.

‘She-Hulk’ — 2022

The “She-Hulk” Disney+ series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it is set to air this year. Variety reported that the first season will focus on the character of Jennifer Walters, who is Bruce Banner’s cousin. At some point, she received a blood transfusion from Bruce, and became “She-Hulk.” Walters will be played by Tatiana Maslany, according to Polygon.

‘Secret Invasion’ — 2022?

This series will feature Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). Not many details have been released, as Marvel has remained pretty tight-lipped on the matter, per The Hollywood Reporter. According to many sources, including TechRadar, the series could be released this year, but Disney has not announced an official release date yet.