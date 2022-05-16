Billboard Music Awards 2022: Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made a comeback, Olivia Rodrigo wins big as new artist
Here are all the standout moments from the Billboard Music Awards
The buzz of last night’s Billboard Music Awards is still lingering as the internet gushes over iconic performances and record-breaking wins.
If you missed the live events, here are some highlights from the awards function, hosted by rapper Diddy.
- Rapper Travis Scott performed live for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, where eight people died and hundreds were injured.
- He wasn’t the only one to return to the stage after controversy — country singer Morgan Wallen also performed for the first time since his “racial slur scandal,” per NBC News.
Loved that #BBMAs performance @MorganWallen! 💜 pic.twitter.com/deNAbKBhNG— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022
- Machine Gun Kelly performed his hit song “Twin Flame” but surprised the crowd by dedicating it to his wife, Megan Fox, and their “unborn child.” The couple got engaged in January.
It's only happy endings for @machinegunkelly at the #BBMAs 🎶🤘🎸🏆🥁 pic.twitter.com/EarGxfZR1n— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022
- Megan Thee Stallion took the stage by a storm, performing “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” Ed Sheeran and Silk Sonic also had noteworthy acts, along with Florence + The Machine.
- Mari Copeny, aka Little Miss Flint, a youth activist from Flint, Michigan, was this year’s Changemaker honoree. She took the stage to support Roe v. Wade and to remind people that Flint still does not have clean water, per The A.V. Club.
Here are a few top winners from the Billboard Music Awards 2022.
- Olivia Rodrigo snagged seven awards for categories including top new artist and top female artist.
- Drake was awarded the top artist, as well as the top male artist, while Kanye “Ye” West took home the top gospel artist award, among five other trophies. Morgan Wallen’s comeback came through the top country male artist award.
- Megan Thee Stallion won top rap female artist, Doja Cat got top R&B Artist and Taylor Swift dominated the top country artist category.
- BTS received an award for top duo or group.
- Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, was awarded Billboard’s Icon Award 2022 by her friend and fellow Icon awardee Janet Jackson, according to Music Times.
- You can check the full list of winners here.