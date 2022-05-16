Billboard Music Awards 2022: Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made a comeback, Olivia Rodrigo wins big as new artist

The buzz of last night’s Billboard Music Awards is still lingering as the internet gushes over iconic performances and record-breaking wins.

If you missed the live events, here are some highlights from the awards function, hosted by rapper Diddy.



Rapper Travis Scott performed live for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, where eight people died and hundreds were injured.

He wasn’t the only one to return to the stage after controversy — country singer Morgan Wallen also performed for the first time since his “racial slur scandal,” per NBC News.

Machine Gun Kelly performed his hit song “Twin Flame” but surprised the crowd by dedicating it to his wife, Megan Fox, and their “unborn child.” The couple got engaged in January.

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage by a storm, performing “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” Ed Sheeran and Silk Sonic also had noteworthy acts, along with Florence + The Machine.

Mari Copeny, aka Little Miss Flint, a youth activist from Flint, Michigan, was this year’s Changemaker honoree. She took the stage to support Roe v. Wade and to remind people that Flint still does not have clean water, per The A.V. Club.

Here are a few top winners from the Billboard Music Awards 2022.

