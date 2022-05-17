Go behind the scenes with ‘The Chosen’ during the filming of Season 3 in Texas

Filming of the third season of the popular faith-based series, “The Chosen” started at the end of April and has continued into May at locations in Texas.

“We love seeing these familiar faces back on set of #TheChosenSeason3,” the show tweeted.

“The Chosen” is a multiseason show featuring the life of Jesus.

The highlight of the first week of filming was finishing the first week of filming, said Dallas Jenkins, the show’s creator, writer, director and executive producer.

“Week one has gone really well,” he said in a video interview. “The gauge of it is when you go to bed at night is there something that’s still bothering you — I feel like we didn’t quite get that right — that doesn’t usually happen. That hasn’t this week for sure.”

When will Season 3 of ‘The Chosen’ be released?

Jenkins has said that Season 3 will likely premiere later this year.

The season will have eight episodes and each episode will have a running time of 52 minutes, similar to the first two seasons.

Filming Season 3 of ‘The Chosen’

After a few weeks of filming, ‘The Chosen’ has released two videos that offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at everything happening on the set, including the addition of an obedient dog to the cast.

A second video, posted a week later, features short interviews and thoughts from cast members after the second week of filming at Benbrook Lake, a reservoir in Texas. The video introduces fans to Luke Dimyan, the actor playing Judas Iscariot, as well as other new members of the cast.

Season 3 will feature scenes of Jesus and his apostles at the Sea of Galilee, according to this Facebook post.

How to watch ‘The Chosen’