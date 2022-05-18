‘I could have been one of them’: Kristin Chenoweth reveals personal connection to the Girl Scout Murders

Kristin Chenoweth recently revealed how she narrowly missed attending a 1977 Girl Scouts camping trip in which three of her friends were tragically raped and murdered.

“I could have been one of them,” Chenoweth says in the trailer for an ABC News Studios/Hulu docuseries titled “Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders.”

What is ‘Keeper of the Ashes’ about?

In the four-part documentary, the “Wicked” star returns home to Oklahoma to investigate the tragedy that still “haunts” her decades later, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Chenoweth was supposed to be on a June, 1977 Girl Scouts trip to Camp Scott in Oklahoma. During this trip, three Girl Scouts — Lori Lee Farmer, 8, Michele Heather Guse, 9, and Doris Denise Milner, 10 — were raped and murdered, according to Fox News.

“I should have been on that trip, but I had gotten sick. My mom said, ‘You can’t go,’” Chenoweth said. “It stuck with me my whole life.”

Who was the Girl Scout killer?

In 1978, a local man, Gene Leroy Hart, was arrested and charged for the murders, according to CNN. In 1979, however, Hart was acquitted.

Hart died of a heart attack in prison that same year while serving time for other crimes, the Tulsa World reported.

Officials say the most recent DNA tests for the case, “although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Hart’s involvement,” according to Tulsa World.

The “Keeper of the Ashes” documentary will “include an investigation of DNA collected from the crime scene in an attempt to definitively determine the identity of the murderer,” CNN reported.

Where can I watch ‘Keeper of the Ashes’?

The docuseries will premiere May 24 on Hulu. Meanwhile, you can watch the trailer below: