The ‘Yellowstone’ franchise is stretching and growing

Saddle up! The “Yellowstone” Dutton family is expanding its roots on screen through the highly-anticipated origin story “1932.”

What do we know about ‘1932’?

Paramount announced today that Helen Mirren (“The Queen”) and Harrison Ford (“Indiana Jones” series) will star in this new series. The “origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” according to the official description.

A debut is set for December this year, but the streaming network doesn’t offer more information than that.

What about ‘1883’?

This news comes after another “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1883,” released 10 episodes in February. Paramount+ announced that there were more episodes in the works, but offered no time frame for when they will be available to stream.

In this series, the same family embarks “on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana,” the official synopsis reads.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ still filming? When will Season 5 premiere?

Meanwhile, “Yellowstone” has begun production on Season 5, while snagging the best drama ensemble SAG Award and best drama PGA Award during award season earlier this year.

“Yellowstone” will return on Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 7.

How many spinoffs does Yellowstone have?

The three “Yellowstone” spinoffs are “1883,” “1932” and “6666.”

