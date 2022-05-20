Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 20, 2022 | 
Entertainment Movies

Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ — Can fire and water get along?

The studio’s latest feature, ‘Elemental,’ has a release date and concept art

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
SHARE Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ — Can fire and water get along?
The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017.

The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. The upcoming film “Elemental” finally has a release date and concept art.

Richard Drew, Associated Press

Pixar fans! The upcoming film “Elemental” finally has a release date and concept art.

Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur”), the movie features earth elements — fire, water, air and land — as characters, fitting into Pixar’s style that has previously created humanoid forms for emotions and souls, per Polygon. The story follows Ember and Wade, two opposite elements. Do they have much in common?

Related

The movie is expected to release in June 2023. Here’s a first look.

Sohn said that the movie was inspired by his childhood in New York.

“My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx,” said the director, per Deadline. “We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to ‘Elemental.’”

“Our story is based on the classic elements — fire, water, land and air,” the director added. “Some elements mix with each other, and some don’t. What if these elements were alive?”

Related

Pixar released “Turning Red” and “Soul” exclusively on Disney+, but the studio will make its return to theaters next month for the highly-anticipated “Lightyear.”

Next Up In Entertainment
What movie critics are saying about ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as it prepares to open in theaters
And the winner of ‘The Masked Singer’ is ...
Johnny Depp ‘whacked’ Amber Heard repeatedly, her sister testifies
‘Stranger Things’ creators had a ‘total meltdown’ over this Season 4 leak
Mindy Kaling ‘doesn’t care’ if people ‘freak out’ over South Asian Velma in ‘Scooby-Doo’ spinoff
I waited over 2 hours for a $6 cookie at Disney World. Was it worth it?