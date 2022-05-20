Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ — Can fire and water get along?

Pixar fans! The upcoming film “Elemental” finally has a release date and concept art.

Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur”), the movie features earth elements — fire, water, air and land — as characters, fitting into Pixar’s style that has previously created humanoid forms for emotions and souls, per Polygon. The story follows Ember and Wade, two opposite elements. Do they have much in common?

The movie is expected to release in June 2023. Here’s a first look.

Check out this all-new concept art from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. See the movie June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/Q3OfcSq0qb — Pixar (@Pixar) May 16, 2022

Sohn said that the movie was inspired by his childhood in New York.

“My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx,” said the director, per Deadline. “We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to ‘Elemental.’”

“Our story is based on the classic elements — fire, water, land and air,” the director added. “Some elements mix with each other, and some don’t. What if these elements were alive?”

Pixar released “Turning Red” and “Soul” exclusively on Disney+, but the studio will make its return to theaters next month for the highly-anticipated “Lightyear.”