Chris Pratt and wife welcome baby No. 2

“Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second child into the world on Saturday.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Schwarzenegger wrote Sunday on her Instagram account. “We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Pratt, who is voicing Mario in the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” film, posted the same birth announcement on his Instagram, writing in the caption, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, the couple didn’t upload a photo of their baby and it’s doubtful that they ever will.

They have refrained from posting a photo of their daughter Lyla Maria, who was born in 2020. On an episode of the “Today” show, Schwarzenegger said the couple intentionally decided to be private when it came to their children.

“One of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” said Schwarzenegger, whose folks are Maria Shriver and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California.

She continued, “We were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who is his second wife, became engaged in January 2019 after dating for less than a year; the two tied the knot five months later.

Pratt also shares a child with “Mom” star Anna Faris.