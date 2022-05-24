Will Amber Heard be in ‘Aquaman 2’? Here’s what we know so far

The head of DC Films at Warner Bros., Walter Hamada, testified Tuesday in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp that the studio had considered replacing Heard with a different actress in “Aquaman 2.”

Why it matters: Following Heard’s domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp, a petition calling to remove her from her role as Mera has reached over four million signatures, according to Fan Fest.

What they’re saying: Hamada testified about the possible replacement of Heard, chalking it up to a lack of chemistry between Heard and costar Jason Momoa.



“Editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there,” Hamada said, according to Variety.

Variety reported that Hamada credited “movie magic” and post-production editing for the seemingly dynamic relationship between Heard’s Mera and Momoa’s Aquaman in the first movie.

Hamada says that Heard’s abuse allegations did not affect their casting decisions whatsoever.

Details: So far, Heard will still be in “Aquaman 2,” but her lawyers argued that she nearly lost the role and could not renegotiate for a higher salary due to the backlash she’s received over her allegations, per Variety.

