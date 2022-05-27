‘Dracula’ fans set world record for the largest gathering of vampires

Move over “Twilight” and “Vampire Diaries,” there is new competition for hosting the most vampires.

Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, England, hosted 1,369 people dressed as vampires this week, setting a new world record for the largest gathering of people in vampire costume, per BBC News.

The first gathering was inspired by fans of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel “Dracula,” and this year’s gathering marks the 125th anniversary of the book.

To break the record, participants had to stand in place in costume for five minutes, per The Independent.

What qualifies as a vampire costume? The official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, Jack Brookbank, laid out strict rules.

“It must include black shoes, black trousers or dress, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat and fangs on the top set of teeth,” Brookbank told BBC.

The previous record was 1,039 vampires in Doswell, Virginia, in 2011, per BBC.

English Heritage organized the event, which involved music from a local band and performances from Time Will Tell theatre group.

Participants travelled from around the world to attend, according to BBC.

If you missed out on the event but would like to break another vampire-related world record, you could try to beat the record for fastest marathon dressed as a vampire, per Guinness World Records.

This photo gallery of vampire photos from the event by The Guardian is also worth a look.

