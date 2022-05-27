Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 27, 2022 | 
Entertainment Movies Television

‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta dies at 67

He died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic filming ‘Dangerous Waters’

By Lindsey Harper
   
SHARE ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta dies at 67
Ray Liotta, a cast member in the NBC series “Shades of Blue,” poses during the 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day.

Ray Liotta, a cast member in the NBC series “Shades of Blue,” poses during the 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on May 2, 2018, in Universal City, Calif. Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67. A representative for Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News that he died in his sleep Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie.

Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

Actor Ray Liotta, best known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and “Goodfellas,” has died at age 67.

What they’re saying: Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, told CNN, “Ray was working on a project in the Dominican Republic called ‘Dangerous Waters’ when he passed. He passed in his sleep.”

  • Martin Scorcese, director of “Goodfellas,” spoke about Liotta’s passing, saying, “I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta,” per NBC News.
  • Liotta’s “Shades of Blue” co-star, Jennifer Lopez, spoke of his character on Instagram yesterday, saying, “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside,” per CNN.

Details: According to People magazine, no foul play is suspected in his death, and Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was by his side when he passed.

  • Liotta’s most recent TV and film roles include “The Many Saints of Newark,” “No Sudden Move” and “Hubie Halloween.”
  • Liotta was nominated for multiple awards during his career and won an Emmy in 2005 for a guest role on “ER,” Deadline reports.
  • Liottia is survived by his fiancée, Nittolo, and his 23-year-old daughter Karsen, whose mother is his ex-wife, Michelle Grace, per People.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has come to an end after 19 seasons
The 6-week Depp-Heard trial is coming to an end. Here’s what to expect from the verdict
‘Dracula’ fans set world record for the largest gathering of vampires
Half Oreo, half Ritz cracker? Here’s how to get these new snacks for free
2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers from his mom’s phone and other food delivery stories
FanX co-founder arrested in Hawaii, accused of making bomb threats to Utah buildings