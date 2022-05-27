‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta dies at 67

Actor Ray Liotta, best known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and “Goodfellas,” has died at age 67.

What they’re saying: Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, told CNN, “Ray was working on a project in the Dominican Republic called ‘Dangerous Waters’ when he passed. He passed in his sleep.”



Martin Scorcese, director of “Goodfellas,” spoke about Liotta’s passing, saying, “I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta,” per NBC News.

Liotta’s “Shades of Blue” co-star, Jennifer Lopez, spoke of his character on Instagram yesterday, saying, “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside,” per CNN.

Details: According to People magazine, no foul play is suspected in his death, and Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was by his side when he passed.

