Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 
Entertainment Movies

Here’s how much it costs to stream ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

Aaron Shill By Aaron Shill
   
SHARE Here’s how much it costs to stream ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
Jude Law signs autographs in London.

Jude Law signs autographs upon arrival at the World premiere of the film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” in London Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Scott Garfitt, Associated Press

If you missed out on “The Secrets of Dumbledore” in theaters, it’s now available for home viewing.

The third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, which opened in theaters April 15, became available to HBO Max subscribers on May 30. A monthly subscription to the streaming service costs $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (without ads).

It can also be purchased digitally for $24.99 on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or Google Play, or you can pay a premium price ($19.99) for early rental in 4K.

Is ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ any good?

“Fantastic Beasts” is part of the “Harry Potter” franchise and details events that preceded the arrival of the Chosen One at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It follows the rise of Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp for the third film) and his confrontation with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

It registered just a 47 percent “fresh” rating on the movie review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com.

“While perhaps the best ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film, ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ remains a dour movie with lots to say but not enough imagination or understanding to say it well,” critic Tiffany Babb wrote.

However, that’s an improvement on the second film, “Crimes of Grindelwald,” which was roundly disliked. The first film, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” found the most favor with critics with a 74% fresh rating.

Will there be a ‘Fantastic Beasts’ 4?

Nothing has been announced and the future of “Fantastic Beasts” is up for speculation. But according to CinemaBlend, “the final two installments in the franchise are far from guaranteed” after the latest film underperformed at the box office with a $43 million domestic opening.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Blood and Honey’: The violent horror movie featuring Winnie the Pooh
Why the FBI is investigating this $100 million art collection
Perspective: Latter-day Saints need to tell their own stories
Are you ‘Wordled’ out? Here are 7 other word puzzle games to try out
Want to see the yellow brick road? Head to Africa
CIA agents, dinosaurs and rock ’n’ roll — Here are 6 blockbusters you shouldn’t miss this summer