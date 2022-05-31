Here’s how much it costs to stream ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

If you missed out on “The Secrets of Dumbledore” in theaters, it’s now available for home viewing.

The third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, which opened in theaters April 15, became available to HBO Max subscribers on May 30. A monthly subscription to the streaming service costs $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (without ads).

It can also be purchased digitally for $24.99 on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or Google Play, or you can pay a premium price ($19.99) for early rental in 4K.

Is ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ any good?

“Fantastic Beasts” is part of the “Harry Potter” franchise and details events that preceded the arrival of the Chosen One at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It follows the rise of Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp for the third film) and his confrontation with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

It registered just a 47 percent “fresh” rating on the movie review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com.

“While perhaps the best ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film, ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ remains a dour movie with lots to say but not enough imagination or understanding to say it well,” critic Tiffany Babb wrote.

However, that’s an improvement on the second film, “Crimes of Grindelwald,” which was roundly disliked. The first film, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” found the most favor with critics with a 74% fresh rating.

Will there be a ‘Fantastic Beasts’ 4?

Nothing has been announced and the future of “Fantastic Beasts” is up for speculation. But according to CinemaBlend, “the final two installments in the franchise are far from guaranteed” after the latest film underperformed at the box office with a $43 million domestic opening.