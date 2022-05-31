Disneyland pauses selling Magic Key passes, but there is good news

There’s good news and bad news.

The good: Disney is announcing a limited-time ticket offer for California residents. The bad: The news comes as Disney pauses the sale of the Magic Key annual passes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes.

A California special

On Tuesday, the parks announced that California residents will be able to buy tickets for as low as $83 per person per day, according to the Disney Parks blog.

Three-day tickets, valid Monday through Thursday, will start at $249 and will be available for purchase starting June 13 through Sept. 15.

In addition, a three-day, one-park per day Park Hopper ticket will cost an additional $60.

Hitting pause on Magic Keys

The Enchant Key and Imagine Key are no longer available for purchase, as of Monday, according to KTLA.

The Magic Keys, reintroduced in August 2021, included the Dream Key for $1,399, the Believe Key for $949, the Enchant Key for $649 and the Imagine Key for $399.

Offering reservations for admission, pricing options, discounts on food and drinks as well as merchandise, the Magic Keys have proved to be enticing to visitors, but Disneyland stopped selling the Dream Key and Believe Key in November 2021.

Per the report, existing Magic Key holders will be able to renew their passes upon expiration, but further information wasn’t provided.