May the force be with you (mindfully)

It’s May 4, also widely known as “Star Wars” Day. To get in the spirit of celebrating the galaxy far, far away, a meditation app has teamed up with Lucasfilm to create mindfulness content for “Star Wars” fans to “focus like a Jedi” and get “the best sleep in the galaxy,” according to Headspace.

“Breathe With Star Wars” is a collection of five-minute animated breathing exercises, which include fan-favorite characters like Master Yoda, BB-8, Chewbacca and R2-D2.

Headspace Dubbo community engagement officer Taylor Ryan explained the benefits that can come from meditation.

“Daily meditation is great for the mind and body, even 10 minutes of meditation a day can have a positive impact on your well-being and outlook on life,” he said.

“Our free workshops will teach people how to meditate, de-stress, reduce anxiety, or simply try something new,” he added.

The headspace videos are available on their app, with an option of a free 30-day trial.

In addition to a collab with Headspace, Lucasfilm is also launching a new series called “Star Wars Mindful Matters,” hosted by Ashley Eckstein, who voiced Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

The series “aims to bring mindfulness to the forefront and focus on the lessons that our favorite ‘Star Wars’ characters and stories have taught us over the years,” according to a press release from Lucasfilm.

Eckstein will lead one “Star Wars”-inspired mindfulness exercise in each episode, which has clinical evidence of improving a child’s health, according to the press release.

The first two videos are available now on StarWarsKids.com, with more videos releasing soon.