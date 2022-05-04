Dave Chapelle attacked onstage while performing at LA festival

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage by an armed man when he was performing at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Driving the news: According to CBS News, videos on social media from the incident reveal a man running onto the stage, proceeding to tackle Chapelle.

Hollywood Bowl security officers got a hold of the man and took him into custody, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Details: The suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee, 23, had a replica handgun that contained a knife blade, per NBC News.

He was arrested on felony assault with a deadly weapon charges and his bail is set at $30,000.

Chapelle was attacked as he was about to exit the stage while performing the “Dave Chappelle and Friends” show, a part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. He did not sustain any injuries.

What they’re saying: The comedian’s representative Carla Sims said that “as unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was,” Chappelle chose to move on, with Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock ready to help calm the crowd down before the last featured, hip hop artists Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, aka Black Star, performed their new album, the first in close to 24 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform onstage without fear of violence,” a Netflix spokesperson told USA Today.

The bigger picture: This isn’t the first time a performer has been attacked on stage. Recently, actor Will Smith got on stage and slapped Rock over a joke. Smith has faced the repercussions of his actions since then — the Film Academy banned him for 10 years, for one.