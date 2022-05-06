What to know before seeing the new ‘Doctor Strange’ movie

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to “Doctor Strange,” is finally here. A lot can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in six years, so here’s a recap on past movies to prepare you for the new film, which hits theaters May 6.

‘Doctor Strange’ (2016)

Being the first movie in the series, “Doctor Strange” is a good place to start. Here are the most important takeaways, according to Collider and Screenrant:

Dr. Stephen Strange severely injures his hands in a car crash, losing his practicing license as a neurosurgeon. Strange becomes obsessed with surgeries that may restore his hands. Rival surgeon Nicodemus West performs the operation to no success, as the nerve damage was irreversible. Strange studies mystic arts in Kathmandu, Nepal, at the secret compound Kamar-Taj. He is trained by Sorcerer Karl Modo before Modo renounces his life as a sorcerer, disagreeing with their ancient master’s ways. Strange remains friends with his old flame and fellow surgeon, Christine Palmer, after he becomes a superhero.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Doctor Strange shines in this movie, working to save the universe from Thanos alongside the Avengers. Here’s what you need to know, according to CNET and Business Insider:

Using the Time Stone, Doctor Strange looks into the future to find the only way the Avengers can beat Thanos. To stop Thanos from getting the last Infinity Stone, Wanda Maximoff, later known as the Scarlet Witch, must sacrifice her lover, Vision.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

In the final “Avengers” movie, Doctor Strange’s universe-saving vision is fulfilled, but at a cost. Below are the most important takeaways, according to CNET:

The Blip, caused by Thanos, wipes out half of all life-forms. Doctor Strange is gone for five years. He reappears to help fight Thanos; Tony Stark dies using the Infinity Gauntlet to bring everyone back, which Doctor Strange had foreseen.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)

Doctor Strange is one of the main characters in the latest “Spider-Man” movie, in which he accidentally introduces the idea of the multiverse to Peter Parker and his friends. Hollywood Reporter and CNET report these are the main points to remember:

The multiverse breaks open after Doctor Strange’s spell to make the world forget Peter Parker goes wrong. Doctor Strange casts a spell and wipes Parker from the world’s memory in an effort to protect the multiverse.

‘WandaVision’ (2021)

Disney Plus’s first Marvel miniseries, “WandaVision,” follows Maximoff as she discovers more of her powers and her life after Vision’s death in “Infinity War.” Here’s the scoop, per The Direct and Slash Film:

Following “Avengers: Endgame,” Wanda grieves Vision and moves to the town of Westview, where they had planned to live together. While mourning, she creates a new version of Vision and traps the entire town in a Hex. Maximoff has twin boys while in the Hex, Billy and Tommy, who quickly age to 10 years old. Maximoff decides to end the Hex and free the people in it; Vision and the twins disappear. While in hiding, Maximoff learns about the Darkhold, a tome of dark spells, and hears the twins shouting for help.

What else?

Other sites recommend also watching “Captain America” or “What If...?” based on certain scenes in the “Multiverse of Madness” trailer.

You can watch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in theaters everywhere on May 6, or when it premieres on Disney Plus, which could be as early as June 20, per Inverse.