‘Stranger Things’ star reveals the Taylor Swift song that would ‘revive’ her from anything

Sadie Sink, standout star from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” says that this Taylor Swift song is one she would call on if she — like her “Stranger Things” character — needed to be saved.

So what Taylor Swift song did Sadie Sink reveal?

“August” from Swift’s “Folklore” album is the song Sink revealed to Netflix’s Tudum this week.

“That song honestly can revive me from anything,” she told Tudum.

However, she did admit that Swift’s song “The 1” from the same album was her top listened to song from her Spotify Wrapped last year, per Tudum.

Does Sadie Sink consider herself a ‘Swiftie’?

It’s no surprise that Sink is considered a “Swiftie” (the name Taylor Swift fans call themselves).

Sink starred in Swift’s production of a short film for her new release of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which premiered in November. She played the role of a younger version of a red-haired Swift in the breakup story.

Swift handpicked Sink for the role and said on “Late Night with Seth Myers” that she would have reconsidered making her directorial debut with the short film if Sink was unavailable.

“If Sadie — she was the first one I went to, and if Sadie had said no, I don’t think I would’ve made it,” Swift said.

Why is this Kate Bush song so popular right now?

In a dramatic scene from an episode in the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” Sink’s character, Max, has her favorite 1985 song, “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, playing. Since the episode aired, the song climbed to the top of the iTunes charts, per The Los Angeles Times.

When asked about similarities between the character Sink plays on “Stranger Things” and the one in “All Too Well,” she says they are different but also similar.

“You’re always going to put a little bit of yourself into whatever character you’re playing,” Sink told Tudum. “At the heart of it, they’re both definitely independent.”

“Stranger Things” season four premiered on May 27.