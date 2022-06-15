Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 
Entertainment U.S. & World

Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged this $4.8 million Marilyn Monroe dress

Kardashian wore the gown to the 2022 Met Gala last month

By  Lindsey Harper
   
SHARE Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged this $4.8 million Marilyn Monroe dress
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s gold dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Kardashian is wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famed gold dress.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown, also known as the most expensive dress in the world, has allegedly been damaged after Kim Kardashian wore it to the 2022 Met Gala in May.

Related

Driving the news: PopCrave tweeted before and after pictures of the gown on June 13, claiming the dress “now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it.”

  • Monroe wore the dress in 1962 during her famous performance of “Happy Birthday,” which she sang to President John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday.

What they’re saying: Some fans are extremely upset about the seeming lack of care toward the dress, claiming Kardashian has now “ruined” a piece of history.

  • Twitter user bl_miller2 believes Kardashian could have simply worn a remake of the dress instead, saying, “It’s a historical artifact that has been damaged beyond repair for no good reason. KK had a replica of the dress and didn’t need to force herself into the original.”

  • Fellow Twitter user Jahkeemstar voiced similar opinions in a Tweet with over 40,000 likes, saying, “Kim should’ve never worn that dress to begin with. ... it’s nice to pay homage to Marilyn but she could’ve had a new dress made and replicated. This was a timeless and iconic artifact that’s been ruined.”
  • On the other hand, some are apathetic toward the damaged gown, saying it’s just a dress. One user argued, “If this was such an important piece of history why wasn’t it in the Smithsonian? It was at ripleys believe it or not in Orlando.”

Who’s to blame? While Kardashian paid to wear the dress, some say it’s the Ripley’s museum’s fault for letting her wear it in the first place.

  • One Twitter user believes the staff should have taken better care of it and not allowed Kardashian to wear it, claiming “they went against museum ethics.”

Details: After the Met Gala, Ripley’s released a statement on May 2 detailing the great lengths it took to preserve the dress prior to Kardashian’s use, making no alterations and receiving input from garment conservationists, appraisers and archivists. The museum also noted that Kardashian changed into a replica after the red carpet event.

  • “Ripley’s further addressed the issue in a statement released on May 5, per the Daily Beast. “We basically had many conversations with Kim and her team and put a lot of requirements in place with security and with the handling of the dress,” reports Us Magazine.
  • In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian shared her high regard of the dress and its significance, saying, “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”
  • Kardashian notably lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit in the dress, per Deseret News.
Next Up In Entertainment
What is a ‘Disney adult’ and what does it have to do with religion?
He spent 16 years trying to get on ‘Jeopardy!’ Now he’s the next ‘potential super champion’
Utah’s favorite Steven Spielberg movie is ...
Country star Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis
Jennifer Hudson is one of just 17 people to accomplish this rare feat
A dispatch from inside Glenn Beck’s surprising art show