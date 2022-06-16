Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 
Entertainment Music

Expect ‘intent’ from Beyoncé’s new album dropping next month

Queen Bey’s seventh studio album, ‘Renaissance,’ will be released on July 29

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE Expect ‘intent’ from Beyoncé’s new album dropping next month
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop on July 29.

Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

It’s been six years since Beyoncé released her last solo album “Lemonade,” and the wait for a new album is finally over.

Her studio, Columbia Records, announced via Instagram that the Grammy Award winner’s seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” is officially scheduled to drop on July 29.

The social media post was of a black square with the words “act i” and “RENAISSANCE” in white, with the caption, “Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29.”

Details about the project are still under wraps.

The news coincides with the release of Queen Bey’s Vogue cover, in promotion of the new album, which features a massive feather headpiece, a leather jacket, box braids and a whole lot of futuristic and retro elements — a work of art in pure Beyoncé style, according to Allure.

Editor-in-chief of Vogue, Edward Enninful, sat down with the “Crazy in Love” singer and got a taste of the new album.

“It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul,” said Enninful.

“As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

According to People magazine, this 16-track record is available for pre-order on the artist’s website and includes a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and a 28-page photo booklet.

Beyoncé’s discography includes six solo albums: “Dangerously in Love” (2003), “B’Day” (2006), “I Am... Sasha Fierce” (2008), “4” (2011), “Beyoncé” (2013) and “Lemonade” (2016).

She released “Everything is Love” in collaboration with Jay-Z. “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack also featured original music by the singer.

Next Up In Entertainment
New docu-style film tells story of lost 1867 letters reuniting relatives of man born into slavery
Why it may already be too late to plan a summer trip to Disneyland
You can rent the ‘Scooby-Doo’ Mystery Machine for $20 a night
The pivotal decision that led Tabernacle Choir organist Richard Elliott into his music career
A ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant mistook actor Michael Caine for Mick Jagger
‘Lightyear’ has already been banned in 14 countries— before its official release