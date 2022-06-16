Expect ‘intent’ from Beyoncé’s new album dropping next month

It’s been six years since Beyoncé released her last solo album “Lemonade,” and the wait for a new album is finally over.

Her studio, Columbia Records, announced via Instagram that the Grammy Award winner’s seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” is officially scheduled to drop on July 29.

The social media post was of a black square with the words “act i” and “RENAISSANCE” in white, with the caption, “Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29.”

Details about the project are still under wraps.

The news coincides with the release of Queen Bey’s Vogue cover, in promotion of the new album, which features a massive feather headpiece, a leather jacket, box braids and a whole lot of futuristic and retro elements — a work of art in pure Beyoncé style, according to Allure.

Editor-in-chief of Vogue, Edward Enninful, sat down with the “Crazy in Love” singer and got a taste of the new album.

“It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul,” said Enninful.

“As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

According to People magazine, this 16-track record is available for pre-order on the artist’s website and includes a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and a 28-page photo booklet.

Beyoncé’s discography includes six solo albums: “Dangerously in Love” (2003), “B’Day” (2006), “I Am... Sasha Fierce” (2008), “4” (2011), “Beyoncé” (2013) and “Lemonade” (2016).

She released “Everything is Love” in collaboration with Jay-Z. “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack also featured original music by the singer.