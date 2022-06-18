Crash kills 2 actors from ‘The Chosen One,’ a Netflix series based on ‘American Jesus’

Two cast members working on a planned Netflix streaming series called “The Chosen One” were killed in a car accident in Mexico, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were killed, according to the Baja California Department of Culture.



The crash happened Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Six other crew members were injured in the crash. The van they were riding in flipped on a desert road on the Baja California Sur peninsula, according to Deadline.

Netflix describes the series as “a 12-year-old boy learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind.”

It’s based on the comic book series “American Jesus,” by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to Fox News, “the episodic series is being taped by an independent production company and there is no word how the incident has affected its production.”

