Facebook Twitter
Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 
Entertainment Faith Movies

Crash kills 2 actors from ‘The Chosen One,’ a Netflix series based on ‘American Jesus’

By  Aaron Shill Aaron Shill
   
SHARE Crash kills 2 actors from ‘The Chosen One,’ a Netflix series based on ‘American Jesus’
Netflix.jpg

The exterior of Netflix headquarters is seen in Los Gatos, Calif., in 2011.

AP

Two cast members working on a planned Netflix streaming series called “The Chosen One” were killed in a car accident in Mexico, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were killed, according to the Baja California Department of Culture.

  • The crash happened Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
  • Six other crew members were injured in the crash. The van they were riding in flipped on a desert road on the Baja California Sur peninsula, according to Deadline.

Netflix describes the series as “a 12-year-old boy learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind.”

It’s based on the comic book series “American Jesus,” by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to Fox News, “the episodic series is being taped by an independent production company and there is no word how the incident has affected its production.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Why Utah continues to amaze Garth Brooks
Final season of Book of Mormon videos to feature Captain Moroni and Helaman’s stripling warriors
She’s the voice of this ‘Greatest Showman’ hit song. Now she wants people to know her face
Ryan Gosling’s ‘living in a Barbie world’ as Ken in upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie
Expect ‘intent’ from Beyoncé’s new album dropping next month
New docu-style film tells story of lost 1867 letters reuniting relatives of man born into slavery