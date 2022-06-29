Facebook Twitter
Don’t read this if you haven’t played Wordle today ... or do if you want a hint

Hints for today’s Wordle answer

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnson  lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
   
Screenshot, powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle

The Wordle for June 29 is an especially tricky one — according to The New York Times’ WordleBot tool, it’s taking players an average of five guesses to solve, per the website Tom’s Guide.

Tom’s Guide provided some hints to help players solve the mystery word. Here are two:

  • The answer contains only one vowel.
  • The word doesn’t contain any letters that repeat.

If you’re looking for an additional hint, synonyms for the word include:

  • awkward.
  • graceless.
  • ungainly.

One final clue: All of the letters in today’s Wordle answer can be found in these three synonyms.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Gawky.

According to Merriam-Webster.com, the definition of “gawky” is awkward or clumsy.

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The spinoffs cover everything from music to math to travel to movies.

Below are some players’ reactions to today’s Wordle:

