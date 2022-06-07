What if dinosaurs really roamed the earth today?

Audiences will soon have an entertaining visual as they flock to theaters to see “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which opens in theaters Friday.

The dinosaur adventure film, which unites two generations of Jurassic movie characters in one film, currently has an early 88% rating on RottenTomatoes.com.

What is ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ about?

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is the third film in the “Jurassic World” series and the sixth in the “Jurassic Park” franchise overall.

The film takes place four years after the conclusion of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” with dinosaurs living alongside humans around the world. Franchise fans will get to see “Jurassic World” main players Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) team up with Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) from the original “Jurassic Park” series to save humanity.

The film also features new feathered dinos, characters and visual effects, according to universalpictures.com.

“Dominion” started production in 2020 and experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, director Colin Trevorrow told The Mercury News.

“The last film was about animal trafficking, moving animals from one continent to another, which is something that is dangerous and destructive,’’ Trevorrow said in the article.

With the new film, “We’re talking about larger issues of how we are manipulating genetic power right here and now — from the (film’s) locust epidemic to the notion of what Maisie Lockwood (the cloned adopted daughter of Claire and Owen) represents and what medical advances could come from that.”

Actor Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady in “Jurassic World: Dominion” ropes a dinosaur. “Dominion” opens on Friday, June 10, 2022. Universal Pictures

‘Jurassic World’ series at the box office

The release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” comes two weeks after the impressive takeoff of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which made $153 million over the Memorial Day weekend and climbed to $291.6 million across North America after two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times. The jet fighter action movie’s worldwide total is $548.6 million, according to boxofficemojo.com.

“Jurassic World,” released in 2015, earned $1.6 billion worldwide, according to boxofficemojo.com.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” released in 2018, made $1.3 billion worldwide.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” has already raked in $55 million overseas, “a rock-solid debut for a film still expected to be the summer’s biggest global grosser,” according to Forbes.com.

What critics are saying about ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’?

There are only a handful of reviews from movie critics so far. Here is a sampling:



“A storytelling masterpiece that is considerate of not just the old, but the new. ... If this is to be the end of the road, it’s a stellar way to close the curtain on a series that has captured the hearts and minds of generations.” — dexerto.com.

“If you want dinosaurs, chases and familiar faces, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ delivers. If you want some spice, blood and surprise, you’ll have to look somewhere else.” — screenanarchy.com

“‘Jurassic World Dominion’ unfolds as a globe-trotting adventure better suited to the heroics of Indiana Jones or Ethan Hunt than an ensemble of aging scientists and out-of-work zookeepers. ... While not ‘Jurassic Park III’ levels of bad, ‘Dominion’ concludes not so much with a triumphant roar as the exhausted whimper of a child ready to go home.” — scmp.com

What parents need to know about ‘Jurassic Park: Dominion’

Common Sense Media has not yet reviewed “Dominion” but suggests that “young and sensitive viewers should probably pass.”

“Jurassic Park: Dominion” is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language.