‘Ms. Marvel’ finale gives a nod to ‘X-Men.’ Is she a mutant or an Inhuman?

“Ms. Marvel” is available to stream on Disney+ and is rated TV-14.

The season finale of “Ms. Marvel” dropped today and tied up plenty of loose ends, like Kamala Khan’s superhero outfit and name. But the ending left viewers with one too many questions.

As a part of Marvel’s Phase 4, this highly rated Disney+ series ended on a high note with a shocking reveal.

Spoilers ahead. Let’s dive into what happened.

What happened in Episode 6 of ‘Ms. Marvel’?

This character is an Inhuman in the comics, a direction the MCU wasn’t interested in pursuing. In the beginning of this origin story series, Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, finds out that she is a half-Djinn with an ability to harness the energy of the Light Dimension, or the Noor.

In the end scene of the season finale, Bruno, Kamala’s super-genius sidekick, reveals a major Marvel Universe signpost.

“We know why you have access to the Noor and how you can wield it,” Bruno says. “But when I compared you to the rest of your family something still seemed off … there’s something different in your genes … like a mutation.”

As Bruno utters these words, a snippet of the ’97 theme song for “X-Men: The Animated Series” begins playing. This tune was recently used in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” when Patrick Stewart appeared onscreen as Professor X, according to Collider.

Does this mean Kamala is a mutant like the X-Men? It’s yet unclear what the studio’s plans are for the X-Men. What’s clear is that licensing for the characters is no longer a hurdle after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox for $71.3 billion in 2019.

How did Ms. Marvel become a mutant in the storyline?

Ms. Marvel’s story features a bangle that holds the key to her powers. Did that mean her family could also yield that energy? Head writer Bisha K. Ali told Marvel.com that the answer to that moving piece was always no. Kamala had to be different from the rest of her family.

And this theory of her being a mutant fit into the larger Marvel Universe. Soon, Vellani received news of the direction the show was headed.

“They sent me, and only me, the draft (of the final episode),” she told Marvel.com. Very few people working on the series knew the ending.

“I immediately freaked out. I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I’m so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email.”

Where will we see Ms. Marvel next?

Although Ms. Marvel’s connection to the X-Men was casually dropped, it’s uncertain when we will see Kamala on screen with the likes of Wolverine. For now, the actress has plans to star in the next Captain Marvel film, “The Marvels,” set to release in 2023.